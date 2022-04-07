STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhamnagar goes to BJD

The SEC had ordered repoll in the six booths which was held on April 5. 

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling BJD candidate Nibedita Jena was declared elected chairperson of Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in Bhadrak district on Wednesday.Jena defeated her nearest BJP rival Puspashree Mohanty by 1,046 votes. The BJD candidate secured 6,026 votes while Mohanty got 4,980 votes. Congress candidate Pramila Sethi finished third by securing 2,214 votes. 

BJD also established its majority in the council by winning nine out of 11 wards of the NAC where polling was held in two phases on March 24 and April 5. Two other seats were won by BJP candidates. The State Election Commission said that the BJD’s vote share in the NAC was 45 per cent (pc) followed by BJP’s 37 pc and Congress 17 pc.Polling was disrupted in six booths of four wards under the NAC on March 24 due to disturbances. The SEC had ordered repoll in the six booths which was held on April 5. 

