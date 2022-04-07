Diarrhoea claims two lives in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons died and 75 others were reportedly taken ill due to diarrhoea in Bakharpata village under Dharakote block of Ganjam district, after consuming pana during the ‘Danda Nacha’ festival. The deceased have been identified as Santosh Gouda and Budhia Gouda.The affected persons were admitted to Dharakote hospital but three of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated. As per reports, 30 have recovered while the rest are under treatment.

After consuming pana on Monday night, villagers complained of vomiting and loose motion. On being informed, a team of doctors from Dharakote hospital reached the village and started treatment. They also shifted the seriously ill patients to the hospital.

Contacted, ADMO, Dr R Jagadish Patnaik said the outbreak of diarrhoea in Bakharpata village was due to consumption of pana. “Around 58 persons continue to be under treatment. A medical relief centre has been opened in the village besides a district level Rapid Action Team (RRT) is in the village to investigate the cause of infection,” the ADMO informed.

Patnaik also said that last week cases of diarrhoea were reported from Kabisuryaganagar and Purusotampur after people consumed pana, but now the situation in both the blocks is under control.During the summer months, most of the villages in Ganjam face acute water scarcity forcing villagers to consume water from open wells, pits and river. However, the district health department has initiated measures to disinfect water sources in the district and is also appealing people to consume boiled water.

