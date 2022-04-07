Getting close to jumbo herd proves fatal for Gunupur man

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The curiosity to watch elephants from a close proximity proved fatal for a 42-year-old man who was trampled to death in Rayagada’s Gunupur on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Ramesh Gouda of Lift Irrigation Colony in Gunupur. Sources said Ramesh, a herder, had gone to Chalakamba forest with his cattle. Since an elephant herd was spotted in the area, forest guards on patrol duty warned him not to venture into Chalakamba.

However, Ramesh did not pay heed to the warning and sneaked into the forest to have a glimpse of the elephant herd. He along with some locals was watching the jumbos when all of a sudden, the herd charged towards them. While others ran to safety, Ramesh fell down and was trampled to death by an elephant.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and retrieved Ramesh’s body. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the herder’s family on Wednesday, informed forest ranger Ranjan Kumar Mohanty. The bereaved family would be provided compensation as per government norms, he added.

Ramesh is the second victim to be killed in elephant attack in the last fortnight. On March 23, one Gadadhar Senapati (52) of Rupapadar village was trampled to death by an elephant. Gadadhar, a petty trader, was returning home from Gunupur when he heard about the presence of a jumbo herd in the area. He went close to the herd only to be killed by an elephant.

Forest officials said they have been cautioning locals against getting close to the elephants but to no avail. Sources said the elephant herd is staying put in the forest areas and frequently straying into human settlements including Taramal, Phulaphuti, Jaltar, Rupadar and nearby areas.