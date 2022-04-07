Municipal corporation polls: Stage set for election of deputy mayors, vice-chairpersons

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for elections for the deputy mayors of Cuttack, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporations and post of vice-chairpersons of 105 urban local bodies (ULBs) from Thursday.Elections to the deputy mayor post of Cuttack, Berhampur and Bhubaneswar will be held on April 7, 8 and 9 respectively. Elections for posts of vice-chairpersons for 47 municipalities and 58 NACs will be held on Thursday.

Secretary of the State Election Commission (SEC) Rabindranath Sahu said that process of filing of nomination papers for the post of deputy mayor will be from 10 am to 11 am. The verification of nomination papers will last for one hour starting from 11 am. Similarly, the process for withdrawal of nomination papers will continue till 1 pm. The election will begin from 1.30 pm and go on till 3 pm. Thereafter, the counting will be held and the results announced. In case of municipalities and NACs, the timings for filing, verification, withdrawal of nomination papers, voting and counting of votes are the same as those of corporations.