STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

UGC nod to Bhima Bhoi chairs in two Central varsities

The Commission in its 556th meeting held on March 10 approved the proposals by the two institutions, said a letter from MoE Joint Secretary Jitendra K Tripathy. 

Published: 07th April 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

University grants Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The UGC has approved establishment of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi chairs at two Central universities - University of Delhi and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur. The Commission in its 556th meeting held on March 10 approved the proposals by the two institutions, said a letter from MoE Joint Secretary Jitendra K Tripathy. Welcoming the decision, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said a proponent of Mahima Dharma, Santha Kabi Bhimabhoi played a stellar role in rekindling the cultural and literary consciousness in Odisha. Last year, he had suggested the UGC to conduct extensive research on the philosophy of Mahima Dharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp