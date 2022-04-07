UGC nod to Bhima Bhoi chairs in two Central varsities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The UGC has approved establishment of Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi chairs at two Central universities - University of Delhi and Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur. The Commission in its 556th meeting held on March 10 approved the proposals by the two institutions, said a letter from MoE Joint Secretary Jitendra K Tripathy. Welcoming the decision, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said a proponent of Mahima Dharma, Santha Kabi Bhimabhoi played a stellar role in rekindling the cultural and literary consciousness in Odisha. Last year, he had suggested the UGC to conduct extensive research on the philosophy of Mahima Dharma.