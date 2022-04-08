STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balasore: Scribe handcuffed to hospital bed by police

On April 5, Lokanath was arrested by Nilagiri police after he allegedly beat up and abused home guard Niranjan Rana the previous night.

Published: 08th April 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:45 AM

Lokanath chained to his hospital bed with a handcuff | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a scribe accused of assaulting a home guard was found chained to a hospital bed with a handcuff at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Thursday. The excesses in police custody triggered massive outrage and left the State government red-faced.

Various political and non-political organisations across Balasore district demanded action against police officials of Nilagiri for meting out inhuman treatment to the scribe Lokanath Dalei after he was admitted to the hospital. 

On April 5, Lokanath was arrested by Nilagiri police after he allegedly beat up and abused home guard Niranjan Rana the previous night. A case was registered against him under sections 341, 323, 294, 506, 353, 186, 189 and 323 of the IPC. He was also asked to appear at the police station. However, Lokanath claimed that as soon as he reached the police station, his mobile phone was snatched and he was reportedly beaten up till he collapsed. After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the DHH where police personnel kept a watch over him and even handcuffed his leg to the hospital bed and a saline stand, pictures of which were leaked triggering huge outrage from all quarters. 

Political leaders like Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, CPI (M) leader Jogananda Das apart from Lawyers’ Association of Nilagiri and Balasore Journalist Association demanded an inquiry and action against police. The attack, they said, was a target against journalists in the region who are bringing to limelight the nexus between police, illegal traders and mafia in the region. Illegal mining of sand, stone, illegal trade of liquor and brown sugar are being carried out in the region with direct involvement of police. While cops take no action, scribes who expose these practices are being targeted by police, the political leaders said.   

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to micro-blogging platform Twitter and urged people to have faith in police and administration. “Keep the faith, the higher authorities should conduct a proper inquiry and take stern action against the police officers,” the Minister tweeted. The outfits also demanded that police drop the case against the scribe apart from a high-level inquiry into the incident.  Nilagiri IIC Draupadi Das, however, refuted the allegations and denied involvement of police in the handcuffing of the scribe in the hospital.

