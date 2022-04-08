BJB College student nabbed for submitting fake disability certificate 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after a fake disability certificate scam for admission was reported at Bhadrak autonomous college, a 17-year-old student of BJB autonomous college here has been arrested for a similar offence.The accused had allegedly taken admission to Plus III Science in BJB college in December last year by submitting a fake disability certificate.

After Bhadrak college’s incident came to fore, the State government had asked the varsities to share copies of the disability certificates submitted by the students for admission in the last three years.During verification, the officials ascertained that eight students had taken admissions to Plus III in BJB by submitting fake disability certificates during academic years of 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. BJB principal Dr Niranjan Mishra lodged a complaint in this connection in Badagada police station on April 2.

“The youth, a resident of Badagada Brit Colony, was arrested on Thursday on charges of cheating and forgery. Two others have been detained for questioning as we suspect they provided him with the fake certificate. Investigation is continuing and further action will be taken accordingly,” said an officer of Badagada police station.

An RTI query had revealed that several students took admission to Bhadrak autonomous college by using fake disability certificates. Interestingly, certificates were found to be issued in 2008 - at least 13 years back - when the students must have been barely five to seven years old. The documents, however, had photos that appeared recent.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo has warned that stringent action will be initiated against the students found to be submitting fake certificates to take admissions in colleges of the State.

