Kitchen vandalism: SOP on Srimandir security approved

It was decided that personnel of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) and Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) will operate jointly in and around Srimandir.

The serpentine queue of devotees waiting to enter Srimandir. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: In wake of the vandalism of earthen stoves inside Srimandir kitchen, a standard operating procedure (SOP) on round-the-clock security of the 12th century shrine was approved at a meeting of the Shree Jagannath temple managing committee and servitors on Thursday. 

It was decided that personnel of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) and Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) will operate jointly in and around Srimandir. At least 135 high resolution CCTV cameras with audio recording facility will be installed to keep surveillance on the entire temple complex and Meghanad Prachir. 

This apart, night patrolling around the temple will be intensified. The CCTV footage will be scanned every weekend while the integrated control room will be upgraded with state-of-the-art gadgets. The ‘Sodha’ (eviction of all devotees from Srimandir) will be conducted jointly by the JTP and OSAP personnel every night after closing of the sanctum sanctorum.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mahapatra, the accused arrested for allegedly desecrating the kitchen of Srimandir, was produced in the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. 

