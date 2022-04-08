STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Rs 2 crore cash seized from irrigation engineer

In one of the highest ever seizures of cash, sleuths of Vigilance wing recovered Rs 2 crore from the house of an assistant engineer in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Published: 08th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In one of the highest ever seizures of cash, sleuths of Vigilance wing recovered Rs 2 crore from the house of an assistant engineer in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Kartikeswar Roul, Assistant Engineer at office of Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Bhanjanagar was caught by the anti-corruption wing for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to known source of his income.

During the second day of search, the sleuths stumbled upon Rs 2 crore in cash which is said to be the highest ever haul during such an operation. Teams comprising five DSPs, 11 Inspectors and other staff started simultaneous house searches linked with the engineer at six places in Khurda and Ganjam districts.

The Vigilance had recovered assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore during raids on Roul on Wednesday. The recovery was made from the house owned by Roul and his second wife Kalpana Pradhan, a statement from the bureau read.

Earlier on March 28, the Vigilance had made a seizure of over `1.36 crore in cash from Ashish Kumar Dash, Superintending Engineer of Rural Development department in Malkangiri.
 

