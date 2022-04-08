STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur: Attendant of patient murdered near VIMSAR

The crime took place near the power channel between Netaji Chowk to Goudpali, just 500 metre away from VIMSAR premises.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The attendant of a patient admitted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla was murdered by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours on Thursday. 
The deceased was identified as Lambodar Naik (45) of Mahulpali village. Lambodar was attending to his father Kapila who is undergoing treatment in the ENT ward of VIMSAR.

The crime took place near the power channel between Netaji Chowk to Goudpali, just 500 metre away from VIMSAR premises. Police said Kapila was admitted to VIMSAR on April 5. Lambodar and his brother-in-law Abhinna Sundar Pradhan were staying in the hospital as attendants to take care of Kapila. 

On Thursday morning, Lambodar and Abhinna went towards the power channel to answer nature’s call. However, some miscreants arrived at the spot on a two-wheeler and demanded money from Lambodar. The miscreants also tried to snatch his trouser in which he had kept some money. 

When Lambodar resisted, the miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled. Locals informed police and Lambodar was rushed  to VIMSAR where he was declared dead.  Burla IIC Kamal Panda said the deceased’s brother-in-law is in shock and unable to share any details of the miscreants. Investigation is underway and the miscreants will be nabbed soon.

