Work hard for people, PM Modi tells Odisha BJP MPs over breakfast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met BJP MPs from Odisha and three other states at his official residence in New Delhi over breakfast.

Published: 08th April 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met BJP MPs from Odisha and three other states at his official residence in New Delhi over breakfast.The Prime Minister is stated to have advised the MPs to work hard and reach out to people in their constituency to find out if the welfare programmes of the Centre is delivered to them in time.

“The Prime Minister gave us guidance on how to resolve the problems of the people. He said an elected representative has no time for luxury. As problems are plenty, the electorate expect their problems will be resolved by their elected representatives,” Kalahandi MP Basant Panda told this paper.The Prime Minister further advised the MPs to reach out to as many people during the Social Justice Fortnight and offer shram daan (free labour) in their respective constituencies. 

“He asked us to reach out to people with the government’s development and welfare programmes and explain them about the measures take by the Central government in different sectors,” Panda added. Emphasising on hard work, the PM also asked the MPs to be constantly in touch with workers of the party at booth level and devise programmes to keep them engaged.

Bargah MP Suresh Pujari said the PM usually meets MPs of all the states during parliamentary sessions and interacts with them. This is part of that ritual. Apart from Odisha, MPs of Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand were also present.

