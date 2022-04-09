STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Aparajita Sarangi meets Union Minister Arjun Munda over tribal issues

While the former two get the status of ST, the latter is deprived as the term Saara is not specifically mentioned in the Scheduled Tribes list of Odisha, she added.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of BJP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and took up issues faced by different tribes because of their omission from the Scheduled Tribes list under Article 342 of the Constitution of India.

Sarangi urged the Union Minister to take steps for rectifying the phonetic errors in the land records where Saora tribals of Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency have been mentioned as belonging to ‘Saara’ community. She said that land records of people from the same family have been differently reflected as Saora, Shabar or Saara. While the former two get the status of ST, the latter is deprived as the term Saara is not specifically mentioned in the Scheduled Tribes list of Odisha, she added.

She said that as per her discussion with the community leaders, Saura/Sawar/Saora/Saara are the same and they belong to the same tribe. Reflection of ‘Saara’ against their name in the land records is on account of a phonetic error while recording the name in English.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar BJP Aparajita Sarangi
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp