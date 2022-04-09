Aparajita Sarangi meets Union Minister Arjun Munda over tribal issues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of BJP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday met Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and took up issues faced by different tribes because of their omission from the Scheduled Tribes list under Article 342 of the Constitution of India.

Sarangi urged the Union Minister to take steps for rectifying the phonetic errors in the land records where Saora tribals of Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency have been mentioned as belonging to ‘Saara’ community. She said that land records of people from the same family have been differently reflected as Saora, Shabar or Saara. While the former two get the status of ST, the latter is deprived as the term Saara is not specifically mentioned in the Scheduled Tribes list of Odisha, she added.

She said that as per her discussion with the community leaders, Saura/Sawar/Saora/Saara are the same and they belong to the same tribe. Reflection of ‘Saara’ against their name in the land records is on account of a phonetic error while recording the name in English.