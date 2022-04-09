Journalist's custodial torture: OHRC takes cognizance, seeks report from IGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the face of massive outrage over excesses in police custody where a journalist Loknath Dalei was found chained to his bed at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Balasore, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed Odisha police to submit a report.

Taking note of media reports on the inhuman treatment meted out to the journalist, the OHRC stated that it can not ‘lose sight’ of the gross violation of human rights by the police. The Commission registered a case and directed Eastern Range IG Himansu Kumar Lal to submit a report within 15 days justifying the reason behind putting handcuff on the victim. It has also asked the chief district medical and public health officer to submit a report during next hearing of the case on April 26.

Meanwhile, the IIC Draupadi Das and sub-inspector Subarna Behera of Nilagiri police station were transferred on Friday and the havildar Chittaranjan Singh was suspended over the incident. Political parties and other organisations have also stepped up their protest and demanded arrest of the IIC and IO for the inhuman treatment of the journalist. They termed the incident as a glaring example of the government targetting journalists for exposing the misdeeds. Dalei was targetted because he brought to light the complicity of the local police with the mining mafia and drug traders in the region, they alleged.

On April 5, Dalei was arrested by Nilagiri police after he allegedly assaulted a home guard. Lokanath claimed that as soon as he reached the police station, his mobile phone was snatched and he was beaten up till he collapsed.After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the DHH where police personnel reportedly kept a watch over him and even handcuffed his leg to the hospital bed and a saline stand, pictures of which were leaked triggering huge outrage from all quarters.