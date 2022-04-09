Naveen may effect Cabinet reshuffle by May first week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The buzz over the impending ministry reshuffle by Naveen Patnaik has begun to get stronger with sources indicating that the Chief Minister may revamp his Cabinet within the first week of May.Speculation is rife that several ministers would be asked to resign and redrafted into the party to take up organisational work with an eye on 2024 general elections, and many new faces will be inducted. A similar exercise in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where all ministers of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government have resigned and a fresh Cabinet would be sworn in on April 11, has led to assumptions that Naveen may adopt the same method.

For Naveen, though, a complete overhaul of the ministry will not be new. In 2017, the Chief Minister had asked 10 of the 20 ministers in his Cabinet to resign and concentrate on party work. Five of the ministers who resigned were given district charge to prepare the party organisation for the 2019 elections. The beginning of preparations for 2024 elections by the State BJP has also put the ruling BJD on its toes. The saffron party has already begun an exercise to prepare a road map for the polls.

Sources said, post the victory in the panchayat and civic body elections, the ruling BJD would like to head into 2024 with a new-look government and a fresh approach. There is a need to refurbish the image of the Naveen Patnaik ministry as well as the government. Notwithstanding the BJD’s record-breaking performance in the recent polls, it is felt that a new team should take over ahead of the general elections.

Sources said that half of the ministers about 10 in number will be asked to put in their papers.

The ministers include Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Forest Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Minister of State for Textiles Padmini Dian, Skill Development Minister Premananda Nayak, Minister of State for Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Raghunandan Das.

Though there is intense speculation over the new inductees, former ministers Pradip Amat and Pratap Keshari Deb are likely make a re-entry in the ministry. There is also a possibility of rewarding some ministers which will be finalised after the Chief Minister completes review about the performance of the departments. The review is likely to be started in mid-April.