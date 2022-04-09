STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks ASI reply on AMASR violations for heritage project

The ASI had last month written to the Odisha government warning of potential threats to the structural safety of the 12th century shrine due to the ongoing construction work.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over constructions undertaken within the 100 mtr radius of Jagannath temple in violation of AMASR Act under Puri Heritage Corridor project took a legal turn on Friday with the Orissa High Court accepting a PIL on the issue and seeking a reply from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) by April 18.

The ASI had last month written to the Odisha government warning of potential threats to the structural safety of the 12th century shrine due to the ongoing construction work.The issue reached the court with Dilip Kumar Baral, a resident of Puri town, filing a petition seeking its intervention into the construction for public amenities that would come up within 75 mtr radius of the temple. The AMASR Act prohibits any new constructions within the 100 mtr of the Centrally-protected monument of national importance.

Answering queries from the court, the petitioner counsel Anup Kumar Mohapatra on the basis of media reports stated that giant earth-moving machines and excavators are being used for digging activities close to the temple. He sought a stay order on the ongoing construction work.

Advocate General AK Parija, appearing on behalf of the State government and Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), stated that the National Monument Authority (NMA) had issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the work. The constructions included a cloak room, mini cloak room, sevayat room, toilets for men, women and servitors, shelter pavilion and pavement area, etc.

Taking note of it, the two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik asked Assistant Solicitor General of India Prasanna Kumar Parhi, who appeared on behalf of ASI, to take instructions on the apprehensions expressed by the petitioner and file an affidavit. The bench posted the matter to April 21 for hearing and directed the ASI to file the affidavit three days prior to it. “It will be open to the ASI to take a joint inspection of the construction activities going on in the Jagannath temple complex area after advance information to the temple authorities,” the bench added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp