STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paradip: Boy dies in road mishap, mother critical

Sources said the mother-son duo was returning from school on their scooty when a speeding truck hit them from behind.

Published: 09th April 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 10-year-old school student died and his mother sustained critical injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck at Atharbanki terminal in the port town on Friday.The boy was identified as Jiyansh Khandelwal, a student of Bethany Convent School. His mother, Neha Khandelwal of Tarini Gada, is a teacher in the same school. Sources said the mother-son duo was returning from school on their scooty when a speeding truck hit them from behind.

While Jiyansh died on the spot, Neha sustained grievous injuries.Paradip police sent the minor’s body to Kujang hospital for postmortem. Neha has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and her condition is stated to be critical. Police have seized the truck and arrested its driver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip road accident
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp