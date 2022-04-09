Paradip: Boy dies in road mishap, mother critical

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 10-year-old school student died and his mother sustained critical injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck at Atharbanki terminal in the port town on Friday.The boy was identified as Jiyansh Khandelwal, a student of Bethany Convent School. His mother, Neha Khandelwal of Tarini Gada, is a teacher in the same school. Sources said the mother-son duo was returning from school on their scooty when a speeding truck hit them from behind.

While Jiyansh died on the spot, Neha sustained grievous injuries.Paradip police sent the minor’s body to Kujang hospital for postmortem. Neha has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and her condition is stated to be critical. Police have seized the truck and arrested its driver.