Ram Navami processions may be allowed with riders in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Amid mounting pressure from Akhada committees, the Sundargarh administration on Friday dropped clear hints to allow the Ram Navami processions across the district. In its earlier order, the administration had imposed restriction on taking out processions on Ram Navami citing past incidents of law and order situation. The decision was resented by members of Akhada committees in communally-sensitive Rajgangpur town and Rourkela city. The BJP too criticised the move.

On the day, a peace committee meeting was organised by the administration at Rajgangpur during which members of Akhada committees and eminent personalities from both Hindu and Muslim communities assured to maintain communal harmony and ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath and her Rourkela counterpart Mukesh K Bhamoo also attended the meeting.

Nath said the Akhada committees agreed to take out the procession in strict adherence to Covid guidelines and other rules. Leaders of the minority community also assured to cooperate during the procession. After holding discussion with Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, a decision on allowing processions would be taken.

A senior police officer confided that the earlier order banning Ram Navami processions was rescinded. A fresh order to allow processions with some riders has not yet been made public.Meanwhile, confusion still prevails at Rourkela with the Akhada committees insisting on taking out procession on the traditional route of Rourkela main road. But the administration wants the procession to be taken through the secluded ring road.

President of Shivaji Akhada committee SC Verma said there is no consensus on the ring road route as suggested by the administration. All Akhada committees are preparing to use the Rourkela main road, he added. On the day, Rourkela police conducted flag march in areas along the Rourkela main road where preparations are underway for Ram Navami festival and procession.