Three girls found hanging from tree

The girls were residents of Dongriguda Sahi and it is suspected to be a case of suicide.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:55 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In a shocking incident, three girls - two of them minors - were found hanging from a tree near Tohra village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening. 

The girls were residents of Dongriguda Sahi and it is suspected to be a case of suicide. Sources said they were seen walking together in the village in the evening. When the girls did not return home by 9 pm, worried family members started a frantic search. Some locals informed them about bodies of the three hanging from a tree nearby. Villagers along with family members rushed to the spot and identified the bodies. 

Confirming the incident, Nabarangpur SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said police are investigating into all angles and exact cause of the death will be ascertained after postmortem. Till last reports came in, Umerkote IIC and other officers were on the spot to investigate the deaths.

