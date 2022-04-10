Jharsuguda: Ash pipeline bursts, toxic slurry pollutes village pond

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Residents of Telenpali village were up in arms after toxic waste from an an ash pipe of Orissa Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) thermal power plant destroyed agricultural fields and polluted the village pond too. As per the villagers the toxic waste got released after an ash pipe burst inside OPGC compound wall.

On being informed, sarpanch Akash Sahoo and samiti member Arun Pradhan took stock of the situation and informed the OPGC authorities. Later, Banharpali villagers including the sarpanch and samiti member also submitted a complaint to the plant authorities.

OPGC’s safety and administrative officers NN Sarangi and Himanshu Bhusan Behera visited the spot and assured the villagers to clean the pond. Moreover, two tankers will supply water daily to the village, sarpanch Sahoo promised.

One of the OPGC official has confirmed repair work on the damaged pipe has begun but total replacement of it will take more time. Regional officer of the State Pollution Control Board, HN Nayak said OPGC officials have been instructed to replace the damaged pipeline at the earliest.