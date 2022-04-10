STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen seeks performance reports from ministers

Giving a clear indication of change at the ministry level, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought performance reports from all the ministers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

By Express News Service

The reports will have to be submitted in the first week of every month. Submission of a performance report to the Chief Minister by different ministers was a regular affair before the Covid-19 pandemic. The exercise had been stopped because of the pandemic during the last two years as many departments did not function with full capacity.

However, some of the departments like Health and Family Welfare, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development continued to submit performance reports every month to the CMO even during the pandemic.

Resumption of the practice of submission of performance reports by all departments has led to speculation over an impending reshuffle in the ministry. Minister of State for Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, however, said that it is an internal manner of the government and cannot be debated publicly.

