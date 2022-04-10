Rs 6 crore assets unearthed from Ganjam engineer

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: More cash and assets were unearthed from Kartikeswar Roul, assistant engineer, MI Division at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district, when further search were done by Vigilance sleuths.

The Vigilance conducted searches at houses of Roul at six places including Ganjam and Khorda and until Saturday has unearthed assets worth over Rs 6 crore including cash. After huge cash was recovered on Friday, Vigilance arrested Roul on charges of owning disproportionate assets.

On Friday, Roul’s second wife Kalpana Pradhan, has been arrested for actively abetting the offence of the accused and concealing the ill-gotten money acquired by the engineer through corrupt practices.

According to Vigilance directorate sources the couple on Saturday was produced in Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Based on the confession of Kalpana, searches were conducted on Friday at the one-room house of her

sister at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar and `1,41,62,400 cash belonging to Roul was recovered. With this the total cash seized in this case is `3,41,66,280, which is the highest ever cash seizure by Odisha Vigilance in a case. Moreover, another 360 gm gold and 1,004 gm silver was recovered.