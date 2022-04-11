BJP criticises CM for not inviting PM to inaugurate Puri Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day before the scheduled inauguration of the Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJP on Sunday stirred controversy over alleged discourtesy shown by the State to the Central government.

Objecting to the unilateral decision of the State government for the inauguration of the medical college developed under Centrally-sponsored scheme, national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Courtesy demands that the Chief Minister should have extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the institute.”

In a video message, Patra said on January 6, 2022 the Health Ministry had written to all states in which the union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan has requested to finalise foundation laying/inauguration function of the medical colleges in consultation with the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

“Since these colleges are sanctioned under Central scheme, any public programme for laying foundation stone or inauguration by the State government should be in consultation with the Ministry,” said Bhusan in his letter to the Chief Secretary.

The letter further said, “The convenience of Union Health Minister be sought for finalising a foundation laying/inauguration function in respect of these medical colleges, with joint participation of dignitaries of concerned State government/UT and the Government of India.”

Sharing the letter of the Union Secretary in his twitter handle, Patra said, “I humbly believe that without getting into the “Credit War” the Honourable CM Odisha should have made a courtesy call to the Honourable PM to inaugurate the Medical College in Puri. This would have only added to the Mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Prayas”!

Had the Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the medical institute a good message would have gone to the people that the Centre is working hand in hand with the State in true federalism spirit, Patra said. He said there is enough time for the Chief Minister to show his magnanimity and invite the Prime Minister to the inauguration programme scheduled on April 11, 2022.

Responding to the allegations of Patra, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, “Who will come and what will happen depends on availability and State government will take the decision on it. BJD never believes or indulges in credit politics.” Under the Centrally sponsored scheme, 157 medical colleges have been approved across the country in three phases - 58 in phase-1, 24 in phase-II and 75 in phase III by the Centre.