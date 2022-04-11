‘Bomb’ hurled at municipality chairperson’s residence in Odisha 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A bomb was allegedly hurled at the residence of Dhenkanal municipality chairperson of BJP Jayanti Patra at Similia Sahi here on Saturday night.

The gate of Jayanti’s house and compound wall have been damaged in the explosion. The bomb attack comes close on the heels of miscreants resorting to blank firing at the chairperson’s residence on March 30 night.

Jayanti’s husband Ramachandra Patra said they were sleeping in their house when at around 1.40 am, they woke up to a loud explosion. Panicked, they rushed outside and found that there was smoke all around and their gate was damaged.

“The bomb attack proves our family is being targeted by those who couldn’t tolerate my wife becoming the municipality chairperson by defeating the ruling BJD candidate. The miscreants who opened fire at our residence are still roaming free. We will meet the Dhenkanal SP on Monday. If necessary, we will also approach the DGP over the frequent attacks on our house,” said Ramachandra who is a former MLA.

Sources said soon after the incident, a police team rushed to Jayanti’s residence. A police officer requesting anonymity said miscreants hurled a cracker at the chairperson’s house. A scientific team has been engaged for investigation. On Sunday, Jayanti lodged an FIR with Dhenkanal Town police in this regard. Basing on her complaint, a case has been registered.

Dhenkanal Town police said two of the five accused involved in firing at Jayanti’s house on March 30 have been arrested. Raids are being conducted at different places to nab the other accused who are on the run. Sources said there is a bitter animosity between the local BJD and BJP camp after Jayanti won the chairperson post in the recently-concluded urban local body polls.