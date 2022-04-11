STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eleven places in Odisha sizzle above 40 degree Celsius

Eleven places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and above on Sunday, with Sonepur being the hottest at 42.3 degrees.

Published: 11th April 2022

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eleven places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and above on Sunday, with Sonepur being the hottest at 42.3 degrees.

Balangir recorded 42.2 degree Celsius, Titlagarh and Baripada 42 degree each, Jharsuguda 41.8, Sambalpur 41.7, Boudh 41.5, Angul 40.9, Bhawanipatna 40.8, Hirakud 40.1 and Sundargarh 40 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.4 and 36.2 degree respectively.

“As parts of central and north-west region in the country are experiencing hot dry winds, temperature is likely to remain above normal in a few parts of interior Odisha in the next three to four days,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

A few pockets in the State are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity between Monday and Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is expected in Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Monday, and Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday.

