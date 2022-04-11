Man killed, wife attacked in front of one-year-old son near state Assembly in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old boy spent an entire night near his seriously injured mother and dead father after the couple was allegedly attacked by miscreants near the Postmaster General office, which is in the state capital's high security area and hardly 200 metres away from the Assembly.

On Monday morning at about 6.30 am, the watchman of the PMG office noticed a youth lying in a pool of blood along with his wife and child outside the premises of the nearby India Post ATM. He informed Kharvel Nagar police about the matter following which investigators reached the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Babloo Behera (23), who was a daily wage labourer and staying with his wife Puja and son on the roads of the city. When the police reached the spot, the child was seen seated close to his seriously injured mother. He was immediately handed over to Bhubaneswar Childline.

"The child has not sustained any injury but he was covered in the blood of his parents when he was rescued. He was produced before Additional CWC and then sent to Ama Ghara, a shelter home for children in Patrapada," said Childline Director, Benudhar Senapati.

According to the police, Puja was not in a state to reveal about the incident as she had suffered serious injuries on the right side of her face. She was rushed to Capital Hospital but then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and her condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said Babloo, a native of Jajpur district, and Puja reportedly had an argument with some persons at about 2 am after which the couple was attacked, possibly with a blunt object. Babloo had sustained serious injuries below his right ear, said the police.

"Two mobile phones were seized from the spot. A murder case has been registered and we have collected some clues regarding the crime. Further investigation is on," said Kharvel Nagar police station in-charge, ACP Arun Kumar Swain.

Bhubaneswar has been witnessing a rise in murders in the last two years. About 39 murder cases were reported registered in 2019, 49 in 2020, and at least 33 murders were reported in the state capital between January and December last year.

Out of the total murder cases registered in 2021, police managed to close 10 murder cases, which is only 30.3 per cent.