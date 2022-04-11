Mystery over death of girls in Tohra village, Odisha 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Mystery continues to shroud the death of three girls including two minors who were found hanging from a tree at Dangariguda Sahi in Tohra village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, a forensic team reached the spot where bodies of the girls were spotted by villagers. Sub-divisional police officer of Umerkote Dinesh Nayak said the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. Police are investigating the case from all angles.

Villagers suspect that the girls committed suicide. On Saturday night, locals found bodies of the trio, which included a 21-year-old, hanging from a tree near the village.