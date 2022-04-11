STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mystery over death of girls in Tohra village, Odisha 

On Sunday, a forensic team reached the spot where bodies of the girls were spotted by villagers.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Mystery continues to shroud the death of three girls including two minors who were found hanging from a tree at Dangariguda Sahi in Tohra village under Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, a forensic team reached the spot where bodies of the girls were spotted by villagers. Sub-divisional police officer of Umerkote Dinesh Nayak said the autopsy report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths. Police are investigating the case from all angles.

Villagers suspect that the girls committed suicide. On Saturday night, locals found bodies of the trio, which included a 21-year-old, hanging from a tree near the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girls Death Tohra village Forensics Investigation
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp