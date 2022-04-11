Rail roko in Vijayanaram- Raipur route over stoppage of express trains

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Movement on Vijayanaram- Raipur route was halted for nearly six hours after members of the Rail Yatri Surakhya Samiti staged a rail roko at Rupra road station over stoppage of express trains on Sunday. The agitation was called off at 4 pm for public convenience.

Led by Vice-chairman of Narla panchayat samiti Durga Prasad Mohanty, the agitators rushed to the railway platform after picketing in the town. Local police and railways protection force tried to check them but were outnumbered. The protestors demanded stoppage of express trains in the station which was stopped since Covid pandemic.

Since April 2020, the station has been deprived of stoppage of all express and superfast trains and services are yet to resume, they alleged. They also demanded written assurance from railways authorities for stoppage of all express trains at this station within a month. Railway sources said stoppage matters are decided by Railway board and the demand has been relayed to higher authorities for redressal.