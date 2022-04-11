STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rail roko in Vijayanaram- Raipur route over stoppage of express trains

Local police and railways protection force tried to check them but were outnumbered.

Published: 11th April 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks

Image used for representatioanl purposes only (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Movement on  Vijayanaram- Raipur route was halted for nearly six hours after members of the Rail Yatri Surakhya Samiti staged a rail roko at Rupra road station over stoppage of express trains on Sunday. The agitation was called off at 4 pm for public convenience.

Led by Vice-chairman of Narla panchayat samiti Durga Prasad Mohanty, the agitators rushed to the railway platform after picketing in the town. Local police and railways protection force tried to check them but were outnumbered. The protestors demanded stoppage of express trains in the station which was stopped since Covid pandemic.

Since April 2020, the station has been deprived of stoppage of all express and superfast trains and services are yet to resume, they alleged. They also demanded written assurance from railways authorities for stoppage of all express trains at this station within a month. Railway sources said stoppage matters are decided by Railway board and the demand has been relayed to higher authorities for redressal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayanaram- Raipur route Rail Yatri Surakhya Samiti Durga Prasad Mohanty
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp