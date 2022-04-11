STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ram Navami rally passes off peacefully in Rajgangpur in Odisha

The Ram Navami procession was taken out in Rajgangpur town of Sundargarh district amid elaborate police arrangements on Sunday. 

Published: 11th April 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Navami procession being taken out in Rajgangpur town on Sunday | Express

Ram Navami procession being taken out in Rajgangpur town on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

Around 22 Akhada committees participated in the procession which started from Baba Talab area. After making a round of the cement town through Subash Chowk, the procession culminated near Liploi with immersion of idols of Lord Hanuman in an artificial pond. 

There was a marked enthusiasm among the members of Akhada committees and residents as the procession was taken out after a hiatus of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. At least 19 platoons of police force were deployed in and around the route of the procession. 

The Ram Navami procession at Rourkela is scheduled to be taken out on Monday from Bisra Square to Ambedkar Square. Earlier, the Sundargarh administration had issued order for banning Ram Navami procession in the district apprehending law and order situation. However, following protest by Akhada committees of Rajgangpur and Rourkela, the administration reversed its decision. 

Celebration in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: Ram Navami was celebrated at different places in Kalahandi district with much fanfare on Sunday. A large number of devotees made a beeline for the Ram Swami and Balaji temples in Bhawanipatna and besides the Dokrichanchara shrine. A seven-day-long mela kicked off at Dokrichanchara from Sunday. In Jaipatna, a massive Ram Navami procession was taken out. Over 4,000 people participated in the procession.

Sahi Jatra in Puri

Puri: After remaining suspended for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the famous Sahi Jatra kicked off in Puri town on Sunday. The Jatra will be organised for a fortnight. During the event, seven sahis (streets) enact the episodes of the Ramayana. On the day, Lord Ram’s birth was enacted by Kalikadebi Sahi. The Jatra will conclude on April 24 with the demise of Demon King Ravan which will be presented by Bali Sahi. Meanwhile on the occasion of Ram Navami,  a team of carpenters went to Khapuria saw mill at Cuttack with agyanmallyas of the Trinity to start the process of sawing of timber logs required for construction of the three chariots to be used in Rath Yatra in July this year.

