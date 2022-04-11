STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Teen drowns, two missing in Mahanadi river in Odisha 

The deceased has been identified as Sk Sahil Khan (18), a plus two student of Raghunath Jew College here.

Published: 11th April 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old boy drowned while two of his friends went missing when they were bathing in Mahanadi river near Jobra barrage here on Sunday.              

The deceased has been identified as Sk Sahil Khan (18), a plus-two student of Raghunath Jew College here. The other two missing are Md Siddique Majid (17), also a plus two commerce student of Christ College, and Ayur Khan (20), a welder by profession.  All belong to  Jobra Chargharia within Malgodown police limits.  

The incident took place around 1.30 pm when they were taking bath along with four other friends. Eyewitness say, the trio slipped into deep water and were swept away by the current. Some locals jumped into the river and managed to rescue Sahil in a critical condition who was then rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.  

Immediately after the mishap, a team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and a fire services team launched search operations to rescue the missing two youths. Until last reports came in Siddique and Ayur are still missing, with the search operation still underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Mahanadi river Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force Fire services
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp