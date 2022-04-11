STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth in Odisha held for murder of VIMSAR patient’s attendant

Police also seized a two-wheeler, Lambodar’s trouser and his father’s outdoor ticket from Ashish.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a patient’s attendant near Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla on April 7.

The accused was identified as Ashish Kumbhar of 1R Colony within Burla police limits. Police also seized the sharp weapon with which Ashish killed Lambodar Naik (40) near the power channel between Netaji Chowk and Goudpali, just 500 metre away from VIMSAR.

Following the murder, Lambodar’s younger brother had lodged a complaint with Burla police. In the course of investigation, the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and local inputs. Police sources said during interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the crime along with a friend who is a juvenile. 

Police also seized a two-wheeler, Lambodar’s trouser and his father’s outdoor ticket from Ashish. The accused was booked under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and produced in court. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the other accused, informed an officer in Burla police station.

Lambodar of Mahulpali village in Kuchinda was taking care of his father Kapila Naik who was undergoing treatment in the ENT ward of VIMSAR. On April 7, he and his brother-in-law Abhinna Sundar Pradhan had gone to the power channel to answer nature’s call. Two miscreants arrived at the spot on a two-wheeler and demanded money from Lambodar. 

The miscreants tried to snatch his trouser in which he had kept some money. When Lambodar resisted, they attacked him with a sharp weapon and fled with the money.  Lambodar was rushed to VIMSAR where he was declared dead.

