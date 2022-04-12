Maoist carrying Rs 1Lakh reward on head surrenders

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An active CPI (Maoist) cadre of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head surrendered before Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani at the district police office on Monday afternoon. Vantaa Raju (32) alias Sagar, a native of Nannubari village under Pedabailu police limits in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, was working as an active party member of CPI(Maoist) Pedabailu -Korukonda area committee of East-Visakha Division under AOBSZC. He had joined the banned outfit in 2016, the SP said in a press release.

Raju decided to surrender after being disillusioned with the future of Maoist ideology including anti-national, anti-tribal actions, killing of locals by branding them as police informants and discrimination on regional lines between Telugu and other cadres. He will be properly rehabilitated and will receive monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the State government besides financial assistance for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a trade/vocation of his will, the release stated.