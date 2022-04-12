STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandapur High School wakes up to 0.28 acre private land claim in its heart

The 0.28 acre land, reportedly owned by a private individual, was identified by the Revenue authorities. 

Published: 12th April 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Identification of a 0.28 acre patch of private homestead land in the middle of where Nandapur High School in Koraput is currently located and operating has left the management committee (MC) baffled. It has urged the district administration to resolve the dispute at the earliest. The 0.28 acre land, reportedly owned by a private individual, was identified by the Revenue authorities. 

Sources said, the issue came to the fore last year after Nandapur tehsil officials reported that the school is in occupation of 0.28 acre private land, on which toilets and official building have been constructed. Submitting a memorandum to Collector M Abdaal Akhtar recently, the MC members requested resettlement of the school land at the earliest as detection of private land on school property has posed problems.

In the memorandum, they stated that the management committee had purchased 1.93 acre out of 2.21 acre land from Braja Kishore Panda in 1966.  As per the registered deed of 1966, the remaining 0.28 acre land - supposed to go to the legal heir of Panda - was to be identified near Plot no 25 recorded under name of one Baidehi Bandaruni. Accordingly, the MC constructed the school building on the location as identified by the revenue authorities in 1970.

However, in 2021, revenue authorities allegedly ignoring the script of the registered deed of 1966 issued Record of Rights (RoR) in favour of owner’s legal heir Santosh Panda and identified 0.28 acre where the school is sited while converting it to homestead kisam.

This has posed challenges for the school as the old office and toilets are on the disputed land. Besides, students and parents are in a fix as the State government had selected Nandapur High School to implement 5T smart class on a priority basis, the MC members stated.

Collector Akhtar said the matter is under investigation. Former Nandapur sarpanch and social activist Jagannath Pangi suggested that the district administration should provide a piece of land from the government plot in front of the school to compensate for the claim.

