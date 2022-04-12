STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No salary for sweepers and guards, tensions prevailed on SLNMCH premises

Alleging that  their salaries are due for last two months, the protestors claimed that they have never been paid their dues on time ever since the MCH started functioning in 2017.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:28 AM

Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tension prevailed on premises of Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) after its sweepers and security guards staged a strike over pending salaries from Monday. Alleging that  their salaries are due for last two months, the protestors claimed that they have never been paid their dues on time ever since the MCH started functioning in 2017.

“In five years, we have staged agitations 12 times in this regard but to no avail,” they said. They also alleged that salaries of security guards were reduced from Rs 9,400 t0 Rs 7,000 and those of sweepers from Rs 8,200 to Rs 6,000. Contacted, managing director of the private outsourcing firm Abhiram Care Taker and Exports Service, Rupak Behura said,”As per the rules, we are paying for 26 days of service but the hospital authorities are engaging the staff for extra four days, which is a violation of Labour law. We are trying at best to disburse the payment on time.”

Comments

