STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government releases Rs 9 crore incentive to seed growers

Odisha State Seeds Corporation has started transferring the incentive to beneficiaries’ accounts via RTGS system as the PFMS managed by the Controller General of Accounts.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government released the seed production incentive of over Rs 9 crore to the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) on Thursday for distribution among the registered seed growing farmers. Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo had promised a farmers delegation on Monday that their incentive will be released within two days.

The corporation has started transferring the incentive to beneficiaries’ accounts via RTGS (real-time gross settlement) system as the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) managed by the Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance did not respond to the State government request for direct benefit transfer after the closure of the last financial year.

A senior officer of the corporation told this paper that the registered farmers who have supplied certified seeds to the corporation in 2021-22 will get their benefits within a couple of days. Sources attributed the delay in disbursement to staff mobilisation for field verification of seed stocks in different districts.

Besides, Saturday and Sunday were government holidays.More than 2,000 farmers will benefit from the Central assistance which is provided to states under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The Centre is providing a production incentive of Rs 2,000 per quintal of paddy seeds (Rs 20 per kg) which is shared between the farmers and corporation at the ratio of 75:25. The OSSC will earn about Rs 2.25 crore from the incentive.

The State government woke up to the farmers plight after publication of a report in The New Indian Express about possible lapse of the Central assistance due to the negligence of officials of the Agriculture department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha State Seeds Corporation RTGS
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp