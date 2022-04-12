Odisha Chief Minister Naveen unveils Shri Jagannath medical college

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Monday. On the occasion, Naveen welcomed the first batch of students and interacted with them. At least 15 per cent seats in all medical colleges of the State are reserved for qualifying students coming from government schools and colleges, he said. In the current academic session, 100 students including 30 girls are enrolled in the new MCH.

Attending the event virtually, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised Naveen for successfully implementing various healthcare schemes for people of Odisha. He also urged the Chief Minister to implement the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme in the State.

“The Union government is establishing a number of medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha including the one at Sundargarh (NTPC) and another at Talcher. Seats in these medical colleges are being increased every year,” Mandaviya said. The Union Health Minister also interacted with a number of students and advised them to be diligent in studies and serve the needy, particularly in remote areas.

Dean and principal of the MCH Dr Maya Padhi administered oath to students. Among others, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Education Minister Sameer Dash, Sports Minister Tusarkanti Behera, former minister Maheswar Mohanty, Puri MP Pinaki Misra, Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick, MLAs of Puri, Pipili and Satyabadi besides Collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh were present. Adequate security arrangements were made by the district administration for the Chief Minister’s visit.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has provided 25 acre of land near Baliguali village on the outskirts of Puri town for the medical college. Similarly, the district administration has allocated 10 acre of adjoining government land for construction of the hospital. While construction of the hospital is underway in full swing, the district headquarters hospital has been developed to facilitate practical training of students enrolled in the MCH. Naveen had laid the foundation stone for the MCH on June 30 in 2015.