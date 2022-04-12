STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
T-Setu turns into a parking lot

Therefore, in the absence of a parking lot, devotees visiting the shrine in large numbers are forced to park their vehicles on both sides of the bridge resulting in traffic congestion.

Published: 12th April 2022

Vehicles parked on T-Setu over river Mahanadi by people going to Singhnath Pitha I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The recently completed T-Setu over Mahanadi river connecting famous tourist spot Singhnath Pitha at Gopinathpur in Badamba block of Cuttack district, has reportedly turned into a parking lot for people. The 3.4 km-long bridge is said to be the longest bridge of the State, built at a cost of `111 crore, and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 20, 2022. The bridge was supposed to facilitate seamless movement for around five lakh people of the region besides improving agriculture, business and tourism activities, also benefitting devotees visiting the Singhnath Pitha.

After the shrine was declared a tourist spot, the Tourism department has undertaken several beautification steps but are yet to set up a parking place in the premises. Therefore, in the absence of a parking lot, devotees visiting the shrine in large numbers are forced to park their vehicles on both sides of the bridge resulting in traffic congestion. Locals have urged the Tourism department to provide a parking place, also demanding power supply to the shrine and lights on the bridge.

