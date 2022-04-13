10 Union Ministers to visit backward districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Ministers have started taking stock of achievements of the welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in aspirational districts of the State. With the BJP observing Social Justice Fortnight across the country from April 6, the foundation day of the party, the review of Central schemes by Union Ministers is part of the massive public contact exercise undertaken by the party across the State. The Central leadership of the party has deputed 10 Union Ministers to visit an equal number of districts covered under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the programme aims to bring rapid transformation of most under-developed districts of the country. Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan is the first among the 10 Union Ministers who visited Koraput district on Tuesday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is coming on a four-day visit beginning Wednesday. During his stay, he is scheduled to attend different programmes in Dhenkanal district on April 13, 14 and 15 and likely to hold a party meeting in Bhubaneswar on April 16.

The other Union Ministers scheduled to visit the State include Ashwini Vaishaw (Malkangiri) Arjun Munda (Kalahandi), Prahllad Singh Patel (Gajapati) Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti (Balangir), S Baghel (Nuapada) Shobha Karandlaje (Nabarangpur), Som Prakash (Rayagada) and Subhas Sarkar (Kandhamal).