‘Deweeding of Jagannath Sagar to be complete by June’

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The historic Jagannath Sagar in Koraput is all set to don a new look to attract visitors with Jeypore municipality undertaking a massive cleaning drive of the water body. The cleaning exercise which began on February 18 continues.

Official sources said local residents had been drawing attention of the district administration towards the issue for a while as the water body is a famous tourist attraction. It was estimated that over `5 crore would be required for complete renovation. However, the funds were reportedly not available with the local administration.

Last year, NALCO pledged Rs 1 crore for the lake’s beautification under its peripheral development funds but it remained unutilised for unexplained reasons. In the meantime, the district adminstration directed the municipality authorities of Jeypore to use some its funds to remove weeds and garbage dumped in the lake. Official sources said around Rs 17 lakh has been spent on the cleaning exercise and more Rs 30 lakh would be required for the purpose.

Known to be the oldest and biggest manmade pond of the State, Jagannath Sagar was dug by former rulers of Jeypore over 300 years back for drinking water and minor irrigation purposes in Jayanagar area. It was originally spread across 300 acre but has shrunk over time to only 55 acre due to rapid urbanisation and continuous encroachments. Besides, it has become a dumping ground for locals and is replete with solid waste and effluents discharged from various sources.

Executive officer of Jeypore municipality Swadesh Patnaik said,”The cleaning of Jagannath Sagar is being done with help of manual labour and machines. More funds will be utilised for the deweeding and the process should hopefully be over by June.”