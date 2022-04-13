Illegal prawn seeds worth Rs 5 Lakh seized in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials of Bhitarkanika National Park on Tuesday detained two persons for allegedly supplying prawn seeds to illegal prawn farms within the protected area. While identities of the accused are not yet disclosed, official sources informed that 1,500 packets of prawn seeds worth `5 lakh were seized from the duo in the wee hours near Khola village.

“We came to know that some owners of prawn gheris here had purchased prawn seeds from hatcheries in Balasore and were about to release those in their illegal farms. We apprehended them and released the seized prawn seeds in nearby Patsala river,” said forest range officer Manas Das

The prawn gheris were being demolished within the park limits acting on the orders of the High Court in 2017. Locals and prawn mafia were warned through public address system not to convert government, forest and private land into prawn farms during summer.

All the shrimp farms are illegal as they violate the Coastal Regulation Zone norms and rulings of the Supreme Court and High Court. Last year, the High Court had directed Kendrapara Collector to arrange for satellite verification of the entire area in the district for detection and control of proliferating illegal prawn gheris.

Kendrapara district fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra, “Only 729 shrimp farmers of the district registered their farms covering 1,400 acre in the district. All others are illegal.” Farmers cultivating shrimp without registering with the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) are liable to be imprisoned for three years and levied a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.