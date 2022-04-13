STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man hacks 5 family members to death over property dispute  

The accused, shot a video admitting to have killed the five family members and sent it to some villagers.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:27 AM

Shiva Sahoo

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 42-year-old man hacked five members of his family to death over a property dispute in Kusupur village under Mahanga police limits of the district in the wee hours on Tuesday.The accused Shiva Prasad Sahoo surrendered at Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur hours after allegedly killing his brother Alekh Chandra Sahoo (46), sister-in-law Rashmi Rekha (41), niece Smruti Sandhya (19) and nephews Smruti Sai (18) and Smruti Saurav (16).

The matter came to light when the accused, a driver by profession, shot a video admitting to have killed the five family members and sent it to some villagers. Locals then rushed to Alekh’s house and on finding it locked from outside, informed the police.IIC of Mahanga police station Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, Salepur SDPO Bimal Barik with a scientific team broke open the door in the presence of the local executive magistrate to find mutilated bodies of the five lying in a pool of blood.

In the video, Shiva said his brother and the other family members were torturing him over family dispute for a long time and on Monday, all the five had assaulted him. “I lost my mental balance and killed them in a fit of rage. I am going to surrender at Balichandrapur as I have no means to go to Mahanga police station. I am ready to face action as per the law,” said Shiva in the video.

According to the investigators, there was a long standing dispute between the two brothers over partition of their land and household assets. As a result, Shiva had been residing separately along with his family in a rented house at Nanpur under Balichandrapur police limits, around five km away from Kusupur.

Shiva said, he had come to Kusupur on Monday evening and had a quarrel with his elder brother’s family over property. Alekh and his family members allegedly assaulted him. In a fit of rage, he allegedly took a chopper and hacked Alekh, his wife, daughter and two sons to death while they were sleeping inside their room at about 2.30 am. He then locked the house from outside and made the video before giving himself up. 

Basing on the preliminary investigation, IG of Police (central range) Narasingha Bhol told mediapersons that all the five members of the family were murdered in very scientific manner as the accused had resorted to cut the wrist veins. They died of profuse bleeding while asleep. 

“Sedation of the deceased persons by the accused before the crime may not be ruled out. While postmortem reports are awaited, the accused will be thoroughly interrogated to ascertain the involvement of any other person,” Bhol said.

Locals, though, suspected involvement of more persons. “How was he able to hack five people without any resistance? None of us heard anyone scream. He went ahead to shoot a video and then travel to Balichandrapur,” said a local. 
 

