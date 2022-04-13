STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen inaugurates Biju adventure park at Gopalpur

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually inaugurated Biju Adventure Park at Gopalpur. He said that it will promote tourism in Gopalpur and attract youngsters towards adventure sports.

The park has been developed with a cost estimate of Rs 2.5 crore. It has been named after Biju Patnaik, as an honour to his aviation skills and his aptitude for adventures. The park has many facilities including River Crossing Zip Line.

For the first time ever in Odisha, a River Crossing Zip Line course has been set up across a stretch of 250 metre. This will give a panoramic view of the serene and scenic Gopalpur beach. Other facilities in the park are a 40 feet giant swing, air gun shooting, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull ride, netted cricket and all terrain vehicle rides.

Many other adventure sports activities like rock climbing, rappelling, dashing cars, zorbing are in the pipeline and will be operationalised very soon to cater to more tourists and enhance the global tourist footprint for Gopalpur, a release by the Chief Minister’s office said.

