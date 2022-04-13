Orissa HC scanner on prisons with single women inmates

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acting on a letter petition, the Orissa High Court has asked the Director General (DG) of Prisons to consider shifting woman inmates from prisons where their number is either one or two to nearest jails which have more female inmates.

The court which took up the petition as part of adjudication on a PIL on problems in jails on Monday also asked the DG of Prisons to consider conditional release of such prisoners. ‘Madhyam’, an NGO sent the letter petition on the issue concerning women inmates in the jails. The NGO is working on Project Kiran which provides rehabilitation to UTPs in various jails in Odisha.

The letter expressed concern about the mental health of single women inmates in as many as eight sub-jails in Odisha. In 11 sub-jails, there are two or less female UTPs. They should be moved to the nearest sub-jail which has more than one female inmate, the letter suggested. DIG Prisons Subhakant Mishra claimed that instructions have already been issued to the prisons concerned to shift inmates to the nearest jails/sub-jails where there are other women inmates.