Union Minister dissatisfied with Koraput officials, MLAs

BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT : Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan on Tuesday alleged ‘discourtesy’ to him by Koraput Collector and local MLAs at the review meeting held at the special circuit house in the tribal-dominated district.

Balyan who expressed displeasure said he felt dejected as local MLAs and district Collector were conspicuous by their absence in the meeting which was held to review the progress of Centrally-sponsored welfare programmes in the aspirational district. The Union Minister had to manage with the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) instead.

“I was here to review the development works of the district. Though the Collector was informed about my visit well in advance, he did not attend the review meeting,” Balyan told reporters adding, it would have been better had the Collector been present. “I was expecting the local representative at the meeting but he too did not turn up. We may belong to different political parties but our aim is same, to serve the people of Odisha and Koraput in particular,” Balyan added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched schemes for economic development of the people in backward districts. The schemes have nothing to do with politics. “Party politics is different. We should not mix up politics with development of the State,” Balyan said.

The Union Minister further said he was not provided information and data on implementation of various welfare schemes launched by the Centre. The district officials did not come prepared to the meeting with relevant information and data on the Central schemes, he alleged.

However, Koraput ADM Rameswar Pradhan said the administration was ready with necessary information on Central schemes. PD DRDA Hemkant Say elaborately explained the progress of all Centrally-sponsored programmes at the review meeting, Pradhan added.

District Information and Public Relations Officer Jagannath Prasad Raiguru said Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar was in Cuttack on court duty. Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal said he had not received any information from the Ministry about the meeting.