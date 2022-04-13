STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers take over school, appoint retired teachers 

SME dept had decided to merge Dinasinghpatana primary school with Niali High School but villagers did not approve of it.

Published: 13th April 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers welcoming children to the school on Monday | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Protesting merger of the primary school in their village, residents of Dinasinghpatana village in Niali block have taken up the cudgels of educating their children by reopening the school and appointing teachers on their own arrangement. Earlier, the State government had decided to merge 14 primary schools located within 1 km radius with schools nearby. Dinasinghpatana primary school was one among the 14 primary schools which was to be merged with Niali high school. 

Villagers said the merger meant children will have to walk for 2 km through a main road and a forest to reach the school and hence submitted a petition to the School and Mass Education department opposing the decision. Acting on the petition, the department on November 7, 2021 sought a report from Niali BDO who then took stock of the situation and submitted a report. He suggested not to close or merge the school on the ground that the demand of the villagers was genuine.

Even though the schools which remained closed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic started opening from February 28, Dinasinghpatana primary school remain closed. And, student were not admitted to Niali school which deprived them of education. Considering the situation, the villagers and guardians held a meeting on the school campus on Saturday and decided to open the school and take the responsibility of teaching their children. Accordingly, Dinasinghpatana primary school was opened on Monday with 36 students from Class I to V.

Villagers have now roped in retired local teachers Sunamani Singh, Jyotshna Singh and former local sarpanch Prasant Kumar Singh to teach the students. As per the decision taken in the meeting, retired teachers and unemployed educated youths of the village will take turns to teach the students till the School and Mass Education department takes a call on formally opening the school and appointing teachers.Niali Block Education Officer Pratima Mohanty said the State government which had directed merger of Dinasinghpatana primary school with Niali high school is yet to direct reopening of the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp