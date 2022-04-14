STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
August date for GMU’s IT skill development centre

Gangadhar Meher University

Gangadhar Meher University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The much-awaited IT skill development centre at Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will be ready by August this year. Being developed with the funds sanctioned under ‘Mo College/University Abhiyan’, the centre will be named after GMU alumnus Dr Narayani Panda to acknowledge her contribution to the institution. 

Renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician, 84-year-old Panda donated Rs 30 lakh to her alma mater on the occasion of GMU’s 77th Foundation Day celebration in July last year.  Deputy Registrar of GMU UC Pati said as Dr Panda wanted her contribution to be used for the larger benefit of students, the university decided to establish an IT skill centre after her name.

“The centre is being developed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh under the ‘Mo College/ University Abhiyan’. While Rs 25 lakh from Dr Panda’s donation will be utilised for the purpose, the State government has also released a matching grant,” he informed.

A building from where the centre will operate has been identified on the premises of the university and renovation work has already started. The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) is carrying out the renovation work. 

Pati said the university will procure 100 computers and other peripherals for the centre which will be ready in next four months. “Majority of the students in GMU are from rural areas and don’t have computer knowledge and access to IT facilities.

Many students are not able to acquire IT skills as private computer institutions charge a lot. After inception of Dr Narayani Panda Centre for IT Skills, all under-graduate students of GMU will be given compulsory training in information technology. They will also get certificates from the university which will increase their employability,” Pati added.

