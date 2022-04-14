STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ILS scientists conduct genome sequencing of TB

In the recent study, scientists sequenced 118 culture-positive MTB whole genomes, which include seven follow-up samples, collected from 111 patients in Odisha, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  In a major step towards elimination of tuberculosis, scientists at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) have conducted sequencing of tuberculosis genomes which will help predict drug resistant TB and improve diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

Conducted in collaboration with RMRC-Bhubaneswar for the first time in Odisha and Northeast states, the study on genetic diversity, evolution, transmission pattern and drug resistance development provides molecular level insight into mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) strains of eastern region in comparison with Indian and global perspective.

Although the drug-susceptible cases had a higher treatment success rate, the multi-drug resistance (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR TB) cases have a treatment success rate of only 54 pc and 30 pc, respectively. The major challenge with the current TB diagnostic strategies is the time required for culture-based tests (three to six weeks) and commercially available molecular diagnostics fail to account for novel compensatory mutations leading to drug resistance development.

In the recent study, scientists sequenced 118 culture-positive MTB whole genomes, which include seven follow-up samples, collected from 111 patients in Odisha, Sikkim and Meghalaya. While the samples from Odisha mostly consist of drug-susceptible samples, those from northeast were a mix of MDR and XDR samples as fluoroquinolone resistance is highly prevalent in the region.  

The researchers extensively studied the genomic diversity of fluoroquinolone resistant lineage 2 strains along with lineage 1 and lineage 3 strains. They detected a total 12,926 high-quality single nucleotide variants and observed a drastic difference between the lineage distribution of MTB in the Northeast region and Odisha. The lineage-1, also known as Indo Oceanic lineage, is more prominent in Odisha and lineage-2 also known as Beijing lineage has a very dominant presence in the Northeast.

A senior scientist of ILS Dr Sunil Raghav said the study has provided a great opportunity for developing and improving diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tuberculosis Institute of Life Sciences genome sequencing
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp