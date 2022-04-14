STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nilagiri shut down over police ‘torture’ of scribe

ormal life was paralysed in Balasore’s Nilagiri on Wednesday due to the 12-hour bandh called by Kriyanusthan Committee over chaining of a journalist to the hospital bed by police.

Agitators staging protest in Nilagiri during the bandh on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Normal life was paralysed in Balasore’s Nilagiri on Wednesday due to the 12-hour bandh called by Kriyanusthan Committee over chaining of a journalist to the hospital bed by police. The agitators observed the dawn to dusk shutdown demanding immediate suspension and arrest of former Nilagiri IIC Draupadi Das and sub-inspector (SI) Subarna Behera besides a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the scribe Lokanath Dalei. They also demanded withdrawal of the ‘false’ case against Dalei.

Vehicular movement on State highway-19 between Sergarh and Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district came to a standstill as protestors staged road blockade at Nilagiri. Business establishments, government and private offices, banks and court remained closed due to the bandh. However, educational institutions and shops selling essential commodities were allowed to remain open. 

Different organisations including lawyers and journalists’ associations besides the BJD, BJP, Congress and CPI (M) supported the bandh call. The protestors alleged that police registered a false case against Dalei to intentionally harass him.  “Dalei exposed the illegal activities like sand mining and brown sugar trade flourishing in the region due to police-mafia nexus. To exact revenge, police resorted to such high-handedness against the scribe,” they claimed.

On April 5, Dalei was arrested by Nilagiri police on charges of abusing and assaulting a home guard. A case was registered against him under sections 341, 323, 294, 506, 353, 186 and 189 of the IPC. Dalei alleged that his mobile phone was snatched away by police and he was tortured in custody. 

When his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore where police chained his leg to the bed, pictures of which went viral on social media triggering public outrage. Following the incident, IIC Das and SI Behera, the investigating officer of the case, were transferred to the district headquarters. A havildar was placed under suspension in this connection.
 

