Odisha sizzles; Jharsuguda the hottest place in country

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has begun to sizzle in severe heat wave conditions with Jharsuguda becoming the hottest place in the country on Wednesday recording a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius.

The mercury has continued to soar across the State persistently over the last few days, and as many as 11 places recorded temperature above 40 degrees on the day.

Sonepur recorded 43.9 degree Celsius, Balangir 43.2 degree, Titlagarh 43 degree, Angul 42.7 degree, Boudh 42 degree, Sambalpur and Talcher 41.6 degree each, Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna 41.5 degree each, Paralakhemundi 40.5 degree and Hirakud 40.3 degree on Wednesday. The twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.5 degree and 37.8 degree respectively during the period.

The regional Met office, however, said though parts of Odisha are recording above normal maximum temperature but currently heat wave condition is not prevailing across the State. Heat wave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree or more for hilly regions, the Met office said.

“There will be no major change in maximum (day) temperature during the next three to four days in Odisha. Maximum temperature is expected to be more than 40 degree Celsius and remain above normal by 2-4 degree at many places in interior districts during the next two days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Das attributed the above normal maximum temperature in interior region of the State to the prevailing heat wave conditions in a few parts of central and north-west regions of the country. Meanwhile, the usual norwester phenomenon is missing from large parts of the State.

Evening thundershowers have a cooling effect and provide respite from the searing heat to the people.

The IMD, though, has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at a few places in the State during the next four days.

Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm activity is likely to occur at a few places over the districts in north coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, and at one or two places over the remaining districts of the State on Thursday.