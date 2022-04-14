Village sponsored school  without government patronage in closed list, urge CM to intervene

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sans government patronage, the lone primary school at N Barapalli village in Ramagada panchayat under Ganjam block has been functioning only with the support of villagers. With 41 students and only one teacher, the school is also bereft of any facilities including mid-day meal scheme.

In 2020, when State government decided to shut down schools with less than 20 students, the primary school in N Barpalli was a casualty and the teachers got transferred to other schools. The villagers of Barapalli and Jhatipadar protested the closure as their children were affected and met the then Block Education Officer (BEO) Subash Chandra Ghadei. He assured that if the strength of students increased, the school will be opened and teachers brought back. The villagers took up the responsibility to raise the strength by bringing back students who had joined nearby schools.

The efforts bore fruit as strength of students at the school rose to 42 by end of 2020. However, the assurances of the BEO fell flat. Neither was the school delisted from closed list nor were teachers brought back. Mid-day meal scheme too never started.

But that did not deter the villagers. They continued with their efforts to keep the school running. Residents of Barapalli and Jhatipadar requested one Manorama Polai of the village to teach the students. They agreed to pay her an honorarium of Rs 3,000 per month and arranged funds for the same. Besides, some educated youths of the region too agreed to take time out time to teach at the school.

Villagers allege despite fulfilling the criteria and after meeting the concerned officials and authorities, the government has not rendered the school functional. Despite repeated attempts the district education officer Binita Senapati was not available for a comment. However, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said he will look into the matter. On the other hand, the present BEO, Bhagirathi Behera informed that all the files related to Barapalli Primary School have been forwarded to the Mass Education Department.

Former sarpanch of Ramagada Tofan Nahak said presently there are 41 students studying at the school under the guidance of Manorama. “ I request the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and direct the concerned officials to get the school listed as open and render all support for the future of the students,” Nahak added.

State of affairs

Primary school of N Barapalli village was established in 1960

Located around 19 kms from district headquarters Chhatrapur

Students from five villages including Jhatipadar studied there

Strength of students was 300 but gradually declined as schools in other villages came up

Education department of Ganjam identified 433 schools with less than 20 students

167 schools were closed and merged with nearby schools

N Barapalli school also got ‘closed’ status