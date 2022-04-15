STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

1/3rd deaths in Odisha caused by untrained practitioners

The latest SBI economic research wing study has revealed that as high as 36 per cent of people who died in Odisha in 2019 were attended by untrained functionaries.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Despite the tall claims of Odisha government over providing best of health services and facilities to the people, even in the most rural and remote areas, the highest number of people losing their lives due to treatment by untrained healthcare providers and practitioners in the country are from the State.

The latest SBI economic research wing study has revealed that as high as 36 per cent of people who died in Odisha in 2019 were attended by untrained functionaries against the national average of 18.3 pc. While 30.4 pc deaths were registered in government hospitals, 18.3 pc people had died at private health care centres.

The study was conducted with demographic data obtained by the last Sample Registration System (SRS) survey. The State had registered 3,42,947 deaths in 2019, around 14,148 deaths more than that of 2018. As many as 3,28,799 deaths were registered in 2018.  

As per the SBI study, Himachal Pradesh has the highest percentage of deaths in government hospitals at 51.5 pc, followed by Delhi (50.1 pc), J&K (45.1 pc) and Kerala (43.4 pc), whereas Bihar and Punjab (20.7 pc) have the lowest. 

“Odisha has recorded the highest number of deaths when it comes to the deceased receiving medical attention (government or private hospital) before death. The State is, however, among the lowest (15.3 pc) in terms of deaths attended by qualified professionals,” the study stated. 

Neo-natal (less than 29 days) mortality accounts for around 72.6 pc infant deaths in the country and Odisha has the second highest deaths (30 pc) after Madhya Pradesh (33 pc) compared to the national average of 22 pc.

Public health experts blame it on the large-scale vacancies in government hospitals and quackery practised in the rural parts of the State. As per the affidavit submitted in the High Court in December last year, 44 pc of the doctor posts are lying vacant in district headquarter hospitals, CHCs and PHCs.  

Of the 8,546 sanctioned posts including 5,838 general duty medical officers and 2,708 specialist medical officers, 3,734 posts, including 2,523 general duty medical officers and 1,211 specialist medical officers are vacant. 

1/3rd deaths in Odisha due to untrained practitioners

Additional professor of Indian Institute of Public Health Dr Bhuputra Panda said Odisha's dependency on government health services is the second-highest in the country and a vast majority of rural population may not have round-the clock access to trained personnel attending critical cases at the time of death.

“Since most of the trained health professionals are located around urban pockets and a common man in rural or tribal areas doesn’t have much choice, he has to go to any one available whether trained or not,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp