1/3rd deaths in Odisha caused by untrained practitioners

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the tall claims of Odisha government over providing best of health services and facilities to the people, even in the most rural and remote areas, the highest number of people losing their lives due to treatment by untrained healthcare providers and practitioners in the country are from the State.

The latest SBI economic research wing study has revealed that as high as 36 per cent of people who died in Odisha in 2019 were attended by untrained functionaries against the national average of 18.3 pc. While 30.4 pc deaths were registered in government hospitals, 18.3 pc people had died at private health care centres.

The study was conducted with demographic data obtained by the last Sample Registration System (SRS) survey. The State had registered 3,42,947 deaths in 2019, around 14,148 deaths more than that of 2018. As many as 3,28,799 deaths were registered in 2018.

As per the SBI study, Himachal Pradesh has the highest percentage of deaths in government hospitals at 51.5 pc, followed by Delhi (50.1 pc), J&K (45.1 pc) and Kerala (43.4 pc), whereas Bihar and Punjab (20.7 pc) have the lowest.

“Odisha has recorded the highest number of deaths when it comes to the deceased receiving medical attention (government or private hospital) before death. The State is, however, among the lowest (15.3 pc) in terms of deaths attended by qualified professionals,” the study stated.

Neo-natal (less than 29 days) mortality accounts for around 72.6 pc infant deaths in the country and Odisha has the second highest deaths (30 pc) after Madhya Pradesh (33 pc) compared to the national average of 22 pc.

Public health experts blame it on the large-scale vacancies in government hospitals and quackery practised in the rural parts of the State. As per the affidavit submitted in the High Court in December last year, 44 pc of the doctor posts are lying vacant in district headquarter hospitals, CHCs and PHCs.

Of the 8,546 sanctioned posts including 5,838 general duty medical officers and 2,708 specialist medical officers, 3,734 posts, including 2,523 general duty medical officers and 1,211 specialist medical officers are vacant.

1/3rd deaths in Odisha due to untrained practitioners

Additional professor of Indian Institute of Public Health Dr Bhuputra Panda said Odisha's dependency on government health services is the second-highest in the country and a vast majority of rural population may not have round-the clock access to trained personnel attending critical cases at the time of death.

“Since most of the trained health professionals are located around urban pockets and a common man in rural or tribal areas doesn’t have much choice, he has to go to any one available whether trained or not,” he added.